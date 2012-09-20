IRONWOOD, Michigan The U.S. Federal Reserve should provide some type of "collective" view on the medium-term outlook for inflation so that the public can better gauge how well the Fed is meeting its price stability goal, Minneapolis Fed President Narayana Kocherlakota said.

Kocherlakota on Thursday urged the Fed to vow to keep rates low until the unemployment rate falls below 5.5 percent, as long as the medium-term outlook for inflation remains between 1.75 percent and 2.25 percent.

The Fed has been considering issuing consensus forecasts, but currently only releases forecasts that provide a range of views.

