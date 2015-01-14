NEW YORK A top U.S. Federal Reserve official said on Tuesday he was "uneasy" about the low long-term yields on Treasury bonds because the situation indicates there are fewer safe assets for investors, and it suggests rates could be persistently low in the future.

Minneapolis Fed President Narayana Kocherlakota said the puzzlingly low rates could complicate options as the U.S. central bank prepares to tighten policy. But he added the Fed would have to consider the bond-market reaction to an eventual rate hike only to the extent that it affects the real economy.

Benchmark U.S. yields are near their lowest levels in more than 1-1/2 years, with 30-year Treasuries yielding 2.507 percent and the 10-year bond at 1.910 percent. The bond rally is a reflection of global economic weakness and the expectation of little inflation in the years ahead.

"The low long-term yields actually are a source of unease to me frankly," Kocherlakota told reporters. The rates on 20- and 30-year bonds "are a sign that the natural rate of interest is going to be persistently low, and that's a challenge for monetary policy because it means that our target fed funds rate will also be persistently low," he added.

U.S. inflation is stronger than in many developed economies but still below the Fed's 2-percent target. Nonetheless the Fed is preparing to raise its policy rate around the middle of the year, in a nod to solid economic and employment growth at home.

The low long-term rates are unusual in the face of a pending tightening of U.S. monetary policy.

"The set of things that are safe to invest in has shrunk, and the demand for safety is higher, and so the price of safety goes up and we get the low long-term yields," Kocherlakota said. "Investors think of this as a relatively persistent problem, which is troubling."

Kocherlakota does not vote on Fed policy this year, and has announced plans to resign by early next year. He is one of only two Fed officials who favor delaying raising interest rates until 2016.

When the time comes to hike, he said, the Fed "should worry about over-reactions to the extent we think those over-reactions will affect the (economic) fundamentals themselves."

