NEW YORK A top Federal Reserve official on Thursday gave only lukewarm support to a fresh drive by regulators to increase capital at big banks, arguing capital buffers are important but just how much more is needed remains up for debate.

Jeffrey Lacker, president of the Richmond Federal Reserve, said that broker dealers "deserve special attention" in this debate. Some of his colleagues, including Boston Fed President Eric Rosengren, have suggested requiring higher capital at such firms.

"I do favor increasing capital and I've been in favor of the broad upswing in capital that we have seen. Whether we need more or not, I think we're sorting through that as a regulatory community and as a financial community," Lacker told the Council on Foreign Relations.

"I certainly see great advantages in larger capital buffers."

He added that requiring banks to hold more debt that converts into equity when the firms get into trouble, an idea backed by Fed Governor Daniel Tarullo, is one way to ramp up capital though perhaps not the best.

"At the end of the day yes, if that provides a greater buffer, fine, but I don't think we should be focused ... on incentives at the holding company level," he said.

