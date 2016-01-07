Uber's revenue hits $6.5 billion in 2016, still has large loss
Ride-hailing service Uber Technologies Inc [UBER.UL] generated $6.5 billion in revenue last year and its gross bookings doubled to $20 billion, the company said on Friday.
RALEIGH, N.C. The Federal Reserve is keeping a close eye on this week's turmoil in China's financial markets, but it remains unclear if the drop in the value of Chinese stocks and the yuan currency will have much impact on the U.S. economy, a Fed policymaker said on Thursday.
"It's not clear that developments in China this week have substantial implications for the fundamentals of the United States, but naturally we will be watching closely," Richmond Fed President Jeffrey Lacker told reporters in Raleigh, North Carolina.
(Reporting by Jason Lange; Editing by Paul Simao)
Ride-hailing service Uber Technologies Inc [UBER.UL] generated $6.5 billion in revenue last year and its gross bookings doubled to $20 billion, the company said on Friday.
BEIJING Asian countries escaped the currency manipulator label in the latest U.S. Treasury report, but remain wary of possible trade friction as President Donald Trump maintains his administration will seek to address trade imbalances.