Snap slumps 12 percent, closes at lowest since IPO
SAN FRANCISCO Shares of Snap Inc slumped 12 percent on Monday and closed at their lowest level of the three sessions since the Snapchat owner's soaring market debut last week.
WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, West Virginia A senior Federal Reserve official said on Friday the central bank had confused financial markets by announcing a timetable to taper bond buying, and at the same time try to push back expectations for the lift-off date of future Fed interest rate hikes.
Richmond Federal Reserve President Jeffrey Lacker said it had been too much to ask markets to separate the two themes as investors digested news from Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke last week that the Fed could begin to reduce bond buying later this year.
"In hindsight, it was confusing to try and clarify understanding about asset purchases and at the same time push back (on expectations of future rate rises)," he told reporters after delivering a speech here at a judicial conference.
(Reporting By Alister Bull; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
SAN FRANCISCO Shares of Snap Inc slumped 12 percent on Monday and closed at their lowest level of the three sessions since the Snapchat owner's soaring market debut last week.
SINGAPORE Oil prices were little changed for a third session on Tuesday, with investors searching for direction as concern over rising U.S. shale output offsets production cuts by OPEC and non-OPEC members.
TOKYO The dollar steadied on Tuesday as investors widely expect the Federal Reserve to raise interest rates next week and are waiting for signals on the likely pace of hikes, including this week's U.S. jobs data.