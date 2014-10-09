Oil prices hit 3-month low as U.S. rig count climbs
SEOUL Oil prices dropped to their lowest in three months on Monday despite OPEC efforts to curb crude output, dragged down as U.S. drillers kept adding rigs.
ASHEVILLE N.C. The fact that Federal Reserve officials generally expect a sooner interest-rate rise and a more aggressive tightening cycle than do investors is probably based on data expectations and is not a source of concern, a top Fed official said on Thursday.
The expectations gap is "within reasonable tolerance at this point," Richmond Fed President Jeffrey Lacker told reporters after a speech here. "It's not a source of alarm for me," he added. "The gap is most likely accounted for by differences in views on how the data is going to come in."
Investors in futures markets don't expect the Fed to raise rates from near zero until September of next year. Minutes of the central bank's last policy meeting, released on Wednesday, show officials fretted that rate-rise expectations were out of sync.
TOKYO The euro firmed to one-month highs against the dollar in Asian trading on Monday, after some European Central Bank policymakers raised the possibility of hiking interest rates before bond purchases end.
TOKYO The Bank of Japan is expected to keep monetary policy steady on Thursday and stress that inflation is nowhere near levels that justify talk of withdrawing massive stimulus, as weak consumer spending casts a cloud over an otherwise healthy pick-up in the economy.