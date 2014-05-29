WASHINGTON Richmond Federal Reserve President Jeffrey Lacker said on Thursday that he believes the Fed could raise U.S. interest rates around the second quarter of next year.

Lacker, in an interview with CNBC, was asked where he stands on the timing of a rate hike.

"I put myself in the second quarter of next year," he said. "That would be the central tendency of where I think a plausible range of dates on which we lift off is."

Lacker added that he sees a long-term structural growth rate of around 2 percent or slightly better.

Lacker speaks on Friday at the Hoover Institution at Stanford University in California.

(Reporting by Michael Flaherty; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)