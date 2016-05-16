U.S. jobless claims fall more than expected last week
WASHINGTON The number of Americans filing for unemployment benefits fell more than expected last week, pointing to tightening labor market conditions that should support the economy this year.
WASHINGTON The Federal Reserve should consider raising rates at its June meeting, Richmond Fed President Jeffrey Lacker told the Washington Post in an interview published on Monday, saying inflation was moving toward two percent and labor markets had tightened.
"I never completely make up my mind before a meeting, but at this point it looks to me as if the case for raising rates looks to be pretty strong in June," Lacker told the Post.
Financial markets have all but priced out a June move and Lacker, who is not a voting member of the Fed's policy-making board this year, warned that there were risks with delaying any hike.
"I think markets may be extrapolating from our recent behavior and thinking all we do is delay. We never recover."
The Fed's next policy meeting is June 14-15.
(Reporting by David Chance; Editing by Andrea Ricci)
WASHINGTON The number of Americans filing for unemployment benefits fell more than expected last week, pointing to tightening labor market conditions that should support the economy this year.
NEW YORK U.S. hedge fund manager Dan Loeb is betting President Donald Trump will be good for investments thanks to his planned mix of tax cuts, reduced regulation and infrastructure spending.
TOKYO Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe is considering increasing energy imports from the United States, two sources familiar with the plan told Reuters, as he prepares to meet President Donald Trump, who has complained about Japan's trade surplus.