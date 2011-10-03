MADISON, Wisconsin (Reuters) -The Federal Reserve's latest attempt to boost the economy is likely to do little to spur jobs and could spawn inflation, one of the Fed's most ardent inflation hawks said on Monday.

Much of what is holding the economy back "does not look like deficiency of demand" but is rather due to a number of factors beyond the Fed's control, including a mismatch between workers' skills and those needed by employers, and uncertainty over a raft of new regulations coming from Washington, Jeffrey Lacker, president of the Richmond Federal Reserve Bank, told students at the University of Wisconsin, Madison.

The Fed in September said it would rebalance its portfolio, replacing shorter-term securities with longer-term ones to push down long-term interest rates further.