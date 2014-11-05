The United States Federal Reserve Board building is shown behind security barriers in Washington October 28, 2014. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

WASHINGTON The Federal Reserve could "step up" its chair's twice-per-year appearances in front of Congress, but the Fed must maintain its independence in overseeing monetary policy, a top Fed official said on Wednesday.

Richmond Federal Reserve Bank President Jeffrey Lacker was asked at an economic and finance conference here how current Republican pressure on the central bank would impact its policy making.

"Independence has been essential and vital" to the Fed's ability to conduct monetary policy, Lacker said in a question and answer session after his prepared remarks.

But he did concede that the Fed chair could increase the Congressional appearances made to update the chambers on the central bank's economic outlook and monetary policy, which currently stands at twice per year.

(Reporting by Michael Flaherty; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)