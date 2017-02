WASHINGTON A severe recession in Europe, while not likely, would dampen U.S. economic growth prospects, Richmond Federal Reserve Bank President Jeffrey Lacker said on Monday.

"Should a more serious drop in growth or contraction in Europe occur that could threaten our growth," said Lacker. He currently expects U.S. gross domestic product to expand by around 2.75 percent this year.

(Reporting by Pedro Nicolaci da Costa; Editing by Leslie Adler)