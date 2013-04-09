Wall Street ends up slightly; energy shares rebound
NEW YORK A late rebound in energy shares helped U.S. stocks end a choppy session a tad higher on Thursday ahead of the U.S. monthly jobs report.
RICHMOND Richmond Federal Reserve Bank President Jeffrey Lacker said on Tuesday that he was "chagrined" by the slowness in agreeing on reforms to money market mutual funds, which he warned was a serious threat to financial stability.
"It really is a major piece of unfinished businesses," he told an audience at the University of Richmond.
NEW YORK Oil fell about 2 percent on Thursday in heavy trade, extending the previous session's slump to prices not seen since an OPEC-led pact to cut production was agreed, as record U.S. crude inventories fed doubts about the effectiveness of the deal to curb a global glut.
OTTAWA Canadian Foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland told U.S. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross on Thursday that any move by Washington to impose a border adjustment tax would hurt both countries, Ottawa said in a statement.