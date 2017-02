RICHMOND, Virginia The Federal Reserve should not ease monetary policy further because that would lead to higher inflation without additional economic growth, Richmond Fed President Jeffrey Lacker said on Friday.

"Given the data I've seen I'm still where I was a month or two ago when I said I didn't see a compelling case for further stimulus," said Lacker, who is a voting member of the central bank's policy-setting Federal Open Market Committee this year.

(Reporting By Pedro Nicolaci da Costa; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)