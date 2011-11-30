WASHINGTON The Federal Reserve's decision to offer fresh liquidity to financial markets suffering under the strain of Europe's crisis was not unanimous, with one top official dissenting.

Jeffrey Lacker, President of the Richmond Fed, dissented against the decision, a Fed spokesperson said on Wednesday.

Lacker will rotate into a voting seat on the Fed's policy-setting Federal Open Market Committee next year but was called in as an alternate to Philadelphia Fed President Charles Plosser who was unable to make the Monday videoconference at which the decision was made.

Both Lacker and Plosser are widely seen as inflation hawks, and have been skeptical of some of the extraordinary measures taken by the U.S. central bank in response to the financial crisis and recession of 2007-2009.