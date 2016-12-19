Wall St. edges higher as earnings kick into high gear
Wall Street edged higher on Tuesday, led by technology and materials stocks, as the corporate earnings season kicked into high gear.
WASHINGTON The Federal Reserve on Monday finalized a rule requiring big banks to disclose certain liquidity measures for the first time, as part of an effort to make sure they can cover large or rapid withdrawals.
Notably, banks will have to post each quarter the ratio comparing their assets that can quickly be converted to cash to their expected cash outflows during a time of financial stress. They will also have to disclose the consolidated amounts of their high-quality liquid assets and their projected net cash outflow amounts over a 30-day stress period.
Deadlines for banks to comply with the new requirement range from April 2017 through Oct. 18, the Fed said.
WASHINGTON U.S. home resales fell more than expected in December as the supply of houses on the market dropped to levels last seen in 1999, which could have limited choice for buyers.
WASHINGTON The U.S. budget deficit is expected to dip in fiscal year 2017 but expand later in the decade, the nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office said in a report on Tuesday that showed President Donald Trump inheriting a tricky long-term deficit picture.