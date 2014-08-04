China hits back at foreign scrutiny on its excess steel capacity
BEIJING China should not be singled out in a fight against excess steel capacity that requires stronger global cooperation, Wang Shouwen, a vice commerce minister, said on Saturday.
WASHINGTON Banks made it easier for Americans to get loans in recent months and demand for credit also increased, signs that the U.S. economic recovery is gaining steam.
The U.S. Federal Reserve said on Monday that banks eased their lending standards "for many types of loan categories amid a broad-based pickup in loan demand."
The assessment was part of the Fed's quarterly survey of senior loan officers, and was based on the responses gathered in the first two weeks of July from 75 U.S. banks and 23 U.S. branches of foreign banks.
The results are a positive signal for both the U.S. housing market and for business investment.
Many banks eased standards for mortgages lending, and domestic lenders were also making it easier for businesses to qualify for loans, the Fed said.
Economic growth in the United States surged between April and June, and most analysts expect the economy will keep growing at brisk rates during the rest of this year.
The survey of loan officers showed demand for credit rose for "many more loan categories" than in the Fed's April survey.
(Reporting by Jason Lange; Editing by Andrea Ricci)
WASHINGTON U.S. factory output increased for a sixth straight month in February while consumer sentiment rebounded in early March, underscoring the economy's resilience even as growth appears to have slowed significantly in the first quarter.
BEIJING China's red-hot property market picked up pace in February after pulling back for four months, with average new home prices in the nation's 70 major cities rising slightly in spite of a raft of new government curbs aimed at tempering speculative demand.