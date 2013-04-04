Dennis Lockhart, President, Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta, takes part in a panel discussion titled ''Twist and Shout: The Limits of U.S. Monetary Policy'' at the Milken Institute Global Conference in Beverly Hills, California May 1, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

DAYTON, Ohio A top U.S. Federal Reserve policymaker on Thursday gave a cautious endorsement of the Bank of Japan's aggressive move to boost the Japanese economy, saying it could help economies globally.

"Having Japan over the last many years going in and out of deflationary periods and being poised on the knife's edge of deflation and reflation, versus growth, is not a healthy element of the global scene," Atlanta Fed President Dennis Lockhart told reporters.

"So their preparedness to take more aggressive action, if it works, will certainly help everyone."

