BERKELEY, Calif. Once the Federal Reserve begins raising rates, it is unlikely to keep doing so at every subsequent policy-setting meeting, a top U.S. central banker said on Monday.

Fed Chair Janet Yellen has said Fed rate hikes are likely to be gradual.

"I expect gradual to mean something other than every meeting," Atlanta Fed President Dennis Lockhart said in Berkeley, California, Yellen's home town. The last time the Fed raised rates it did so by a quarter of a percentage point each time. Lockhart said the Fed could raise rates in smaller increments, or could skip meetings in between rate hikes.

The exact meaning is under consideration, he said.

(Reporting by Ann Saphir; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)