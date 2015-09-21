ATLANTA Atlanta Federal Reserve President Dennis Lockhart said on Monday the six weeks until the Fed's next meeting in October may not be enough time to quell concerns about the global economy and possible risks to the U.S. recovery.

"It depends whether and how rapidly we see some calming. Secondly, to detect an effect on the real side obviously depends on a data flow and 37 days could be a tight period in which to have enough evidence accumulate," said Lockhart, possibly pointing toward a December liftoff.

He said the Fed could also do a better job with its communications over interest rate policy, acknowledging that uncertainty about the Fed's direction likely contributed to the recent market turbulence that helped change the Fed's expected direction.

"I am in the camp that would like to see the committee continue to refine its communications approach, particularly in this period," he said.

