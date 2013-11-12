Wall Street slips as energy shares fall further; banks pare gains
U.S. stocks dipped Thursday afternoon as another drop in oil prices weighed on energy shares while financial shares pared some of their early gains.
MONTGOMERY, Alabama A top Federal Reserve official said on Tuesday he is very cautious about his expectation of a pick-up next year in economic growth because forecasts have proven wrong the last few years, and recent data is "somewhat mixed."
We've "seen this movie before," Atlanta Fed President Dennis Lockhart told an economic forum, adding he is expecting 2.5 to 3 percent gross domestic product growth next year.
NEW YORK Oil fell about 2 percent on Thursday, extending the previous session's slump to prices not seen since an OPEC-led pact to cut production was agreed, as record U.S. crude inventories fed doubts about the effectiveness of the deal to curb a global glut.
FRANKFURT The European Central Bank pledged on Thursday to keep its aggressive stimulus policy in place at least until the end of the year but signaled a diminishing urgency for more policy action, enough to send the euro and bond yields higher.