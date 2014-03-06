WASHINGTON U.S. economic growth will probably pick up later in the year after a soft first quarter, a top U.S. central banker said on Thursday.

Dennis Lockhart, president of the Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta, said bad weather had probably hurt recent data but he thought growth could tick up in the second quarter and was taking an optimistic view.

"By 'optimistic,' I mean I expect a resumption of growth after the soft first quarter closer to a 3.0 percent annual pace," he said in remarks prepared for delivery at Georgetown University.

Lockhart, a centrist at the central bank who does not have a vote on monetary policy this year, said there was a "high bar" for the Fed to reverse course on tapering off its asset purchases but he supported keeping interest rates ultra-low for a while longer to support growth.

