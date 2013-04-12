Oil firms on record OPEC output cut compliance
SINGAPORE Crude oil edged higher on Tuesday, underpinned by high compliance with OPEC's production cuts even as the market remains anchored by rising U.S. production.
WASHINGTON Atlanta Federal Reserve Bank President Dennis Lockhart on Friday decried the "agonizingly slow" recovery from the financial crisis, but steered clear of comments on the outlook for monetary policy or the economy.
"It tested the country's overall economic resilience," Lockhart said in remarks opening the second day of a Fed-sponsored community development research conference. "The bounce back has been agonizing slow, in some respects."
In his remarks, Lockhart noted the still high level of U.S. unemployment. "Progress in employment is a central aim of the Fed's current monetary policy stance," he said.
Earlier this week, the Atlanta Fed chief had told reporters that it was too soon for the U.S. central bank to consider tapering its bond-buying economic stimulus.
(Reporting by Margaret Chadbourn; Editing by James Dalgleish)
TOKYO The dollar drifted on Tuesday, with its earlier advance halted by investors taking a wait-and-see approach ahead of U.S. President Donald Trump's closely-watched Congressional address later in the day.
BEIJING China plans to target broad money supply growth of around 12 percent in 2017, slightly lower than last year's goal, policy sources said, signaling a bid to contain debt risks while keeping growth on track.