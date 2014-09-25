Dennis Lockhart, President of the Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta, arrives at the opening reception of the Jackson Hole Economic Policy Symposium in Jackson Hole, Wyoming August 21, 2014. REUTERS/David Stubbs

JACKSON Miss Atlanta Federal Reserve bank president Dennis Lockhart said the U.S. economy is still hampered by weak demand at home and internationally, potentially pushing the need to raise interest rates later into next year.

The spectrum of forces potentially weighing on the U.S. recovery include the recent run-up in the value of the dollar and the potential that could choke off exports, Lockhart said, becoming the latest in a series of Fed officials this week to cite concern about currency appreciation.

Even though economic growth appears to be holding up at around 3 percent on an annual basis, Lockhart said consumer spending remains weak, wage growth is slow, and continued troubles in Europe have added to concerns about the global economy.

Taken together, that could particularly weigh on the Fed's progress in raising inflation toward its two percent target.

"In its fundamentals, inflation is reflecting what are still, in my view, lukewarm demand conditions," Lockhart said. "At this point I'm concerned more about a persistent undershoot," than inflation which gets out of hand, as some of his colleagues have warned about.

As a result, even as many analysts have pushed forward their expectations of a Fed rate hike earlier in 2015, Lockhart said he expected "conditions for liftoff to ripen by the middle of 2015 or later."

Labor markets are steadily but only slowly tightening, he said, with what he regards as full employment only coming in late 2016 or early 2017.

Lockhart's comments add an important centrist voice to a debate that is intensifying at the Fed over when and how fast to begin raising interest rates that have been near zero for six years. His remarks appear to strengthen other comments made this week by those, such as Chicago Fed President Charles Evans, who feel the Fed needs to be sure the economy can handle any rate hike without slipping backwards. That line of argument is thought to be favored by Fed chair Janet Yellen as well.

Lockhart does not currently have a vote on the Fed's policy-setting committee. But he is among the four regional bank presidents who rotate onto it next year - as is Evans.

