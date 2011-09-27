CEO of the Federal Reserve Bank in Atlanta Dennis Lockhart listens during a presentation at the American Economic Association Conference in Atlanta, Georgia, January 4, 2010. REUTERS/Tami Chappell

JACKSONVILLE, Florida The Federal Reserve might consider being more explicit about its policy targets if economic growth remains weak, Atlanta Fed President Dennis Lockhart said on Tuesday.

In a hint of what could well prove the next step in the central bank's push for unconventional monetary easing, Lockhart signaled a willingness to back a move toward tying the path of monetary policy to the direction of inflation and jobs, a controversial step backed by Chicago Fed President Charles Evans.

"I wouldn't rule out consideration of some communications tools that could be applied, which could add a bit more ballast to the set of policies we have today," Lockhart told reporters after a speech to business executives at the Jacksonville World Affairs Council."

Lockhart, who expressed frustration at the economy's persistent weakness and the dire state of employment, nonetheless predicted the country would avoid another contraction.

"I don't believe it's going to happen," Lockhart said. "There is risk around that forecast so you can't entirely rule it out, but I don't believe we are going to see a double-dip recession."

He said the Fed, which earlier this month announced a new effort to push down long-term borrowing costs by shifting the composition of its bond holdings, was keeping all options on the table in case the economy worsens. But he indicated policymakers are still very reluctant to expand the Fed's balance sheet further, a risky move that some analysts see as sowing the seeds for future inflation.

Lockhart said Europe's debt crisis, which sent financial markets into a downward spiral last week, was the greatest risk to the global outlook.

"I continue to view quantitative easing or a large-scale asset purchase program as requiring a pretty high bar to justify it," he said.

In response to the deepest recession in generations, the Fed not only slashed interest rates to effectively zero but also purchased some $2.3 trillion in Treasury and mortgage securities in an effort to keep rates down and support the recovery.

Despite such efforts, growth continues to disappoint, having averaged less than 1 percent in the first half of the year. Economists had been expecting a second-half rebound as some drags seen as temporary faded, but the bounceback has so far proved elusive.

Employment stagnated in August, and the unemployment rate has hovered above 9 percent for several months.

Lockhart cautioned monetary policy should not be viewed as a panacea. Asked if the United States needed another fiscal stimulus, Lockhart said the government should at least consider delaying spending cuts until growth gains a firmer footing.

"The decision of last week's Federal Open Market Committee meeting should be taken neither as signaling further action on the part of the Fed nor conveying that 'we're done'," he said.

