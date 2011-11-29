CEO of the Federal Reserve Bank in Atlanta Dennis Lockhart listens during a presentation at the American Economic Association Conference in Atlanta, Georgia, January 4, 2010. REUTERS/Tami Chappell

ATLANTA The U.S. economy should not go back into recession in the absence of a shock, Atlanta Federal Reserve Board President Dennis Lockhart said on Tuesday.

"To the severe (economic) conditions we are not close. I don't anticipate a recession ex a shock, that is in the absence of a shock," Lockhart told reporters after a speech in Atlanta.

Lockhart also said it was "encouraging" that credit growth was picking up a little bit: "That is reflecting somewhat improved credit demand and when there is credit demand that says that businesses have more of a mind to expand," he said.

"To the extent that we are seeing a growth in credit aggregates it's certainly a good thing and it should really parallel a growth in the GDP numbers.

