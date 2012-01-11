ATLANTA The housing market is showing some signs of improvement but still has pretty profound problems and may not have reached bottom, a top Federal Reserve official said on Wednesday.

Dennis Lockhart, president of the Atlanta Fed, said despite a pickup in sales contracts and residential construction in the last part of 2011, housing prices continue to decline.

"The housing sector remains in depressed circumstances," Lockhart told a meeting of the Georgia Center for Nonprofits in Atlanta.

"The continuing decline of housing prices suggests that maybe we haven't seen the bottom and that needs to stabilize before prices begin to rise and people feel better about that," Lockhart added.

