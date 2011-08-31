LAFAYETTE, Louisiana The Federal Reserve should be cautious about targeting a specific level of unemployment when setting monetary policy, a top Fed official said on Wednesday.

"This idea has come up, I was a bit cautious about it. It's one of those ideas that I want to study a bit more," Atlanta Federal Reserve Bank President Dennis Lockhart said.

Lockhart, answering questions from reporters after a speech to the local Chamber of Commerce in Lafayette, also said quantitative easing works best as a response to clear deflationary pressures or a clear drift into recession.

