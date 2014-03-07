WASHINGTON Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta President Dennis Lockhart said he would personally not overreact to slow jobs growth in February but a third month of very weak data would be a concern.

Data to be released on Friday are expected to show nonfarm payrolls increased by 149,000 last month, according to a Reuters survey of economists.

"I think if we get a number below 100,000 tomorrow that would be then three months of weak numbers and certainly that would be a concern," Lockhart said in response to a question.

"I'm not personally thinking I would overreact to that, but I am not speaking for the (Federal Open Market) Committee. Persistent low net job creation is certainly going to be a concern."

(Reporting by Krista Hughes; Editing by Eric Walsh)