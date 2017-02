CHICAGO Atlanta Federal Reserve President Dennis Lockhart said on Monday he was not convinced that current economic circumstances call for additional monetary easing "quite yet," adding that no U.S. policy actions should be taken off the table.

Lockhart, speaking to reporters, also said he does not yet have a highly certain view as to whether the current weakness in the U.S. labor market is a "lull" or "something more permanent."

(Reporting by Jonathan Spicer)