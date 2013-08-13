Oil firms on record OPEC output cut compliance
SINGAPORE Crude oil edged higher on Tuesday, underpinned by high compliance with OPEC's production cuts even as the market remains anchored by rising U.S. production.
ATLANTA Atlanta Federal Reserve Bank President Dennis Lockhart said on Tuesday the central bank could begin reducing the pace of its asset-buying stimulus as early as its next meeting in September.
"I wouldn't rule out September," he told reporters after a speech.
(Reporting By Pedro Nicolaci da Costa; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
SINGAPORE Crude oil edged higher on Tuesday, underpinned by high compliance with OPEC's production cuts even as the market remains anchored by rising U.S. production.
PARIS If financial markets are a guide, France is facing a perilous period of turbulence and uncertainty as the presidential election nears. But the underlying economy is telling a different story.
LONDON Japan's yen was the only substantial mover among major developed world currencies on Tuesday, rising a third of a percent against the dollar and euro as investors sought safe havens for their money before a speech to Congress by President Donald Trump.