Dennis Lockhart, President, Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta, and Charles Evans (L), President and CEO, Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago, take part in a panel discussion titled ''Twist and Shout: The Limits of U.S. Monetary Policy'' at the Milken Institute Global Conference in... REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

ATLANTA The Federal Reserve will likely follow a slow and cautious approach to raising interest rates and not wed itself to an increase at every meeting once a tightening cycle begins, Atlanta Federal Reserve Bank President Dennis Lockhart said on Monday.

He said the Fed will move slowly "not 25 or 50 basis points at every meeting."

(Reporting By Howard Schneider; Editing by Andrea Ricci)