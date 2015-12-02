WASHINGTON The Fed's first rate hike should be seen as vote of confidence in the economy and a signal to households and businesses to spend and invest, Atlanta Fed president Dennis Lockhart said on Wednesday.

Speaking in Florida, Lockhart said an initial 25 basis point rate hike would have little impact on credit-sensitive markets for things like automobiles and homes. Any significant rise in those sorts of retail markets, or any subsequent curb on demand, is only likely to happen much later in the tightening cycle, Lockhart said.

In the meantime, "the point that should be taken, when that decision comes, should be a very optimistic and positive point," Lockhart said. "The reaction of the public, the reaction of consumers, and the reaction of business investors should be that it is a vote of confidence that the outlook is positive...and it is good reason to continue to either spend, consume, or make investments."

(Reporting by Howard Schneider; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)