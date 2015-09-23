Snap surges after IPO banks give flurry of 'buy' ratings
Shares of Snap Inc jumped nearly 5 percent on Monday after several of the Snapchat owner's IPO underwriters handed it badly needed "buy" ratings.
COLUMBUS, Ga Atlanta Federal Reserve President Dennis Lockhart said on Wednesday the Fed's decision to delay a rate hike last week shows natural caution after the deep shock of the 2007 to 2009 financial crisis and recession.
"That reflects some learning from the experience...That we have been burned," Lockhart said.
(Reporting by Howard Schneider; Editing by Andrea Ricci)
NEW YORK Several U.S. options exchanges, including those run by Nasdaq Inc and the New York Stock Exchange, declared "self-help" alerts against CBOE Holdings Inc's CBOE Options Exchange for a short time on Monday, signaling problems processing trades.