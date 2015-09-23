Dennis Lockhart, President, Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta, takes part in a panel discussion in Beverly Hills, California May 1, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

COLUMBUS, Ga Atlanta Federal Reserve President Dennis Lockhart said on Wednesday the Fed's decision to delay a rate hike last week shows natural caution after the deep shock of the 2007 to 2009 financial crisis and recession.

"That reflects some learning from the experience...That we have been burned," Lockhart said.

