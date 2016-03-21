SAVANNAH, Ga. U.S. central bankers now have a "fairly uniform" outlook about the path of expected monetary policy and the economy, Atlanta Fed President Dennis Lockhart said on Monday.

The most recent economic projections show a majority of policymakers on the Fed's interest rate-setting committee expect two rate hikes this year, which Lockhart said shows a common interpretation of recent data.

"The center of the committee is pretty uniform at the moment," Lockhart told reporters after a speech to the Savannah Rotary Club in Georgia. "That reflects a similar assessment of the momentum of the economy."

(Reporting by Howard Schneider; Editing by Paul Simao)