ATLANTA There is no urgency for the Fed to raise rates at any particular meeting, Atlanta Fed president Dennis Lockhart said on Monday.

"I don't feel we are incurring costs...that put a lot of urgency on the question of raising rates," Lockhart said. "It is much more the committee deciding what is the right calibration of the policy rate to the state of the economy and the outlook.”

(Reporting by Howard Schneider; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)