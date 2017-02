CEO of the Federal Reserve Bank in Atlanta Dennis Lockhart listens during a presentation at the American Economic Association Conference in Atlanta, Georgia, January 4, 2010. REUTERS/Tami Chappell

JACKSONVILLE, Florida The U.S. economy is likely to avoid another period of contraction despite recent weakness in the economy, although the threats to growth have risen, Atlanta Federal Reserve President Dennis Lockhart said on Tuesday.

"I do not believe we will have a double-dip recession," Lockhart told a group of business executives during a question-and-answer session. "There are risks around that forecast."