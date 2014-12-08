Wall Street bonuses may show first uptick since 2009, firm says
Wall Street bonuses may climb as much as 15 percent this year in their first meaningful uptick since 2009, compensation firm Johnson Associates Inc said on Friday.
ATLANTA Atlanta Federal Reserve Bank President Dennis Lockhart said on Monday he saw no rush to remove language from the central bank's policy statement that there remains a "considerable time" before the first interest rate increase.
"For my purposes I am not in a rush to drop it," particularly if there is a risk in doing so of suggesting that a rate hike is imminent, Lockhart said.
Though the U.S. economy continues to grow and job growth has been sustained, he said he will watch the behavior of prices in coming months and wants to be confident inflation will rise to the Fed's two percent target before committing to an initial rate increase.
He said he expects that to happen and anticipates the Fed will be able to approve an initial rate increase sometime in the second half of 2015.
"Inflation is the one key element that does not seem to be consistent with what we are seeing in terms of growth and what we are seeing in the labor market," Lockhart said. If inflation "goes completely sideways or begins to indicate a decline, disinflation, then I think it will raise some concerns."
The Fed's policy committee meets next week.
(Reporting By Howard Schneider; Editing by Andrea Ricci)
Wall Street bonuses may climb as much as 15 percent this year in their first meaningful uptick since 2009, compensation firm Johnson Associates Inc said on Friday.
BERLIN The German government plans to buy six Lockheed Martin C-130J military transport planes for around 900 million euros ($966 million) starting in 2019 under a joint operating agreement with France, German government documents show.
Warren Buffett's compensation for running Berkshire Hathaway Inc edged up 4.0 percent last year to $487,881 reflecting the higher cost of keeping the world's second-richest person safe.