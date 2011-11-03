NEW YORK The U.S. Federal Reserve bought $950 million in mortgage-backed securities from other firms to replaced canceled transactions with bankrupt futures broker MF Global, the New York Fed said on Thursday.

The replacement purchases were part of $5.5 billion in net buying of mortgage-backed securities in the week ended November 2.

The purchase program, conducted by the New York Fed for the U.S. central bank, is the latest measure announced on September 21 to help the mortgage market and the overall economy.

