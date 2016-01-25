Undaunted by oil bust, financiers pour billions into U.S. shale
HOUSTON Investors who took a hit last year when dozens of U.S. shale producers filed for bankruptcy are already making big new bets on the industry's resurgence.
WASHINGTON The U.S. Federal Reserve said on Monday its policy meeting set for Tuesday and Wednesday would go forward as scheduled despite an ongoing cleanup in Washington after a major snowstorm.
The central bank said officials who are unable to attend in person will be able to participate by videoconference.
(Reporting by Timothy Ahmann; Editing by Doina Chiacu)
HOUSTON Investors who took a hit last year when dozens of U.S. shale producers filed for bankruptcy are already making big new bets on the industry's resurgence.
Popular video streaming service Netflix Inc added fewer subscribers than analysts' had estimated, both internationally and in the United States, in the first quarter, sending its shares down about 3 percent after the bell on Monday.