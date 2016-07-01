Futures rise ahead on jobs data; bank shares gain
U.S. stock index futures were up on Friday as investors awaited a crucial employment report to get a steer on the economy, while bank shares added to the upside.
LONDON The Federal Reserve will keep a close eye on China's currency moves and its impact on the global economy and markets, Cleveland Fed President Loretta Mester said on Friday.
"They (China) have said they are going to allow some leeway in the renminbi so we are going keep an eye on that," Mester, a voting Fed member, said at an event hosted in London by the European Economics and Financial Centre (EEFC).
She added the tacit pegging of the renminbi to the dollar was not influencing the Fed's thinking and policy decisions, though China's impact on the global economy did. The renminbi, which is still managed by China's central bank, saw its biggest quarterly fall on record between March and June.
TOKYO Japan is putting together a package it says could generate 700,000 U.S. jobs and help create a $450-billion market, to present to U.S. President Donald Trump next week, government sources familiar with the plans said.
BERLIN European Central Bank President Mario Draghi will meet with German Chancellor Angela Merkel in Berlin on Thursday to review eurozone issues, a German government spokeswoman said on Friday.