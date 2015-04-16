NEW YORK The Federal Reserve could still hike U.S. interest rates in June despite weak first-quarter economic data that was hurt by harsh weather and a dockworkers strike on the U.S. West Coast, a top Fed official said on Thursday.

Cleveland Fed President Loretta Mester told reporters the weak spot made it all the more important to focus on economic performance between now and June, when the central bank holds a meeting at which it has left the door open to a rate rise.

She added that the economy is now better positioned to withstand negative shocks, so there was less risk that the Fed would need to return rates to near zero some time after it tightens policy.

(Reporting by Jonathan Spicer; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)