SYDNEY A change in interest rates will be on the table at every meeting of the Federal Reserve, but the timing of any move will depend on how the economy performs, a top Fed official said on Wednesday.

Answering questions after a speech in Sydney, Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland President Loretta Mester said she saw a gradual upward path for rates but that policy was not currently behind the curve on inflation.

