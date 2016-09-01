Halliburton asks workers from banned countries not to travel to U.S
Halliburton Co has advised workers from the countries named in President Trump's immigration ban not to travel to the U.S., according to an email from a spokeswoman.
LEXINGTON, Ky. The U.S. labor market is at full strength and the Federal Reserve needs to be on a path of gradual interest rate increases, Cleveland Fed President Loretta Mester said on Thursday.
"It seems like a gradual increase from a very low interest rate that we are at now is pretty compelling to me," Mester told reporters without saying whether she would support an increase at the Fed's policy meeting later this month.
(Reporting by Jason Lange in Lexington; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
Halliburton Co has advised workers from the countries named in President Trump's immigration ban not to travel to the U.S., according to an email from a spokeswoman.
TOKYO Asian shares slipped on Tuesday as stringent curbs on travel to the U.S. ordered by President Donald Trump brought home to investors that he is serious about putting his controversial campaign pledges into action.
WASHINGTON President Donald Trump signed an order on Monday that will seek to dramatically reduce federal regulations, but the policy will not apply to most of the financial reform rules introduced by the Obama administration.