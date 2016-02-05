NEW YORK There is "a little more downside risk" to the U.S. economy today than when the Federal Reserve raised interest rates in December, Cleveland Fed President Loretta Mester said on Thursday.

Mester, pressed by reporters to what extent a global market selloff in January could delay further planned rate hikes, said "you can read too much in to volatility."

