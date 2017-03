NEW YORK Loretta Mester, head of the Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland, said on Thursday she supported the central bank's policy statement last week because of the addition of language that stressed a rate rise would be data dependent.

Mester acknowledged she did not support the message in the statement that rates will not rise for a "considerable time." But she said she supported the way the Fed characterized the economy and inflation expectations.

