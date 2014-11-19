Federal Reserve policymakers last month debated ways to beef up the U.S. central bank's statement of long-run goals and how it communicates its expectations for the economy and the path of interest rates, minutes of their policy meeting show.

But they stopped short of making any changes, with most agreeing there should be a "high bar" to adjusting their long-run goals statement, which they first issued in 2012 and have affirmed every January since.

"Most participants agreed that the existing consensus statement was working well as a communications tool," the minutes of the Oct. 28-29 meeting said.

The statement lays out the Fed's main goals, including its 2-percent target for inflation, and some Fed officials have lobbied for new language that would firm up the Fed's commitment to fight the too-low inflation that has plagued the economy in recent years.

Among policymakers there was "widespread agreement" that inflation moderately below 2 percent is just as costly as inflation moderately above that level, the minutes said, and many thought that view was already shared by the public.

Some policymakers also suggested ways to incorporate the goal of financial stability into the statement, but as a whole decided the matter was too complex to come to a quick decision.

A number of policymakers suggested the Fed should explore the possibility of developing a consensus forecast, an idea that was tested and rejected a few years ago. Currently the Fed releases information on individual forecasts, leaving investors in the dark about where the core of the committee stands.

Several participants also wanted to make improvements to the way the Fed presents policymakers' economic forecasts, the minutes said.

