Backing among Federal Reserve officials for additional stimulus to revive the weak recovery picked up in June after having fallen off in April and March, a comparison of recent Fed meeting minutes shows.

A few policymakers last month felt that more Fed action would likely be necessary - a change from the previous two meetings when official were only cited as supporting further easing if the recovery stumbled.

While all 12 of the regional Fed bank presidents and each member of the Washington-based Board of Governors participate in policy-setting discussions, only those with votes are considered "members" of the policy-setting Federal Open Market Committee.

A comparison of minutes of the last four meetings follows:

June: "A few members expressed the view that further policy stimulus likely would be necessary to promote satisfactory growth in employment and to ensure that the inflation rate would be at the committee's goal. Several others noted that additional policy action could be warranted if the economic recovery were to lose momentum, if the downside risks to the forecast became sufficiently pronounced, or if inflation seemed likely to run persistently below the committee's longer-run objective."

April: "Several members indicated that additional monetary policy accommodation could be necessary if the economic recovery lost momentum or the downside risks to the forecast became great enough."

March: "A couple of members indicated that the initiation of additional stimulus could become necessary if the economy lost momentum or if inflation seemed likely to remain below its mandate-consistent rate of 2 percent over the medium run."

"A few members observed that, in their judgment, current and prospective economic conditions -- including elevated unemployment and inflation at or below the committee's objective -- could warrant the initiation of additional securities purchases before long. Other members indicated that such policy action could become necessary if the economy lost momentum or if inflation seemed likely to remain below its mandate-consistent rate of 2 percent over the medium run."