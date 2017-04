WASHINGTON U.S. President Barack Obama on Tuesday nominated former Bank of Hawaii chief executive Allan Landon to join the U.S. Federal Reserve's board of governors.

Lawmakers had been urging the White House to appoint someone with community bank experience to the board. If confirmed by the U.S. Senate, Landon would have a permanent vote on monetary policy and help implement the 2010 Dodd-Frank financial oversight law.

