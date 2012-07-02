S&P 500 inches up after Trump jobs pledge
U.S. stocks edged higher on Thursday, buoyed by energy stocks and a renewed pledge by President Donald Trump to chief executives of major U.S. companies to bring back millions of jobs to the United States.
SAN FRANCISCO The Federal Reserve's eventual exit from its super-easy monetary policy will depend on the economy's performance, and it is important to remember that monetary policy is "not a panacea," a top Fed official said on Monday.
Fed policy alone cannot reverse uncertainties over domestic fiscal policy or the future of Europe's debt crisis, both of which weigh on the U.S. economy, San Francisco Fed President John Williams told a panel at the Western Economics Association International conference.
But one thing the Fed has accomplished, he said, has been to keep the U.S. economy out of a deflationary spiral like that which kept the Japanese economy on the ropes for years. (Reporting by Braden Reddall; Writing by Ann Saphir; Editing by James Dalgleish)
U.S. stocks edged higher on Thursday, buoyed by energy stocks and a renewed pledge by President Donald Trump to chief executives of major U.S. companies to bring back millions of jobs to the United States.
WASHINGTON The number of Americans filing for unemployment benefits rose slightly last week but the four-week average of such claims, considered a better gauge, fell to a 43-1/2-year low in a sign of a strengthening labor market.
SAN FRANCISCO When Apple Inc launches its much-anticipated 10th anniversary iPhone this fall, it will offer an unwitting lesson in how much the smartphone industry it pioneered has matured.