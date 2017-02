A top U.S. Federal Reserve official said on Monday that the upcoming federal election "absolutely" does not affect decisions on monetary policy.

"Politics do not enter the debate or discussion," Pianalto said at a business luncheon in Newark, Ohio. She added that Europe's debt crisis and the economic slowdown in Asia is affecting U.S. economic growth and exports.

(Reporting by Jonathan Spicer in New York; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)